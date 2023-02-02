LSV Asset Management Sells 1,310,978 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,310,978 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.68% of Valvoline worth $30,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,738,000 after buying an additional 622,194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 427,531.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 427,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 311,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $7,899,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 170.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.02 million. Analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

