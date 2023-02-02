LSV Asset Management Sells 2,400 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.09.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

