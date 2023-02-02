LSV Asset Management Sells 43,600 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.46% of Hanesbrands worth $35,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 110.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 180.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.55. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

