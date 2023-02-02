Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 581,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 65,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $12.93.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

