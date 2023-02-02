LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 225.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

