LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:LYB opened at $97.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.
Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.