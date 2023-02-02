Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $143.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

