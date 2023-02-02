Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after purchasing an additional 156,354 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 968,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,698,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,414,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.36.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $362.01 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

