Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Up 2.5 %

MAT opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mattel Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.