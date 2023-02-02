MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Up 9.1%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) was up 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 108,065 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 57,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$11.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Get MedX Health alerts:

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MedX Health Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.