Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.36, but opened at $27.39. Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 12,476 shares.

The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,700 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $917,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

