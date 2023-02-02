Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $215.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $136.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.69.
Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $328.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
