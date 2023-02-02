Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.75 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.09.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Performance

MI.UN opened at C$17.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$620.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.55. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$22.75.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.