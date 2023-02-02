Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$37.84 million during the quarter.
Minto Apartment Stock Performance
Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement
Further Reading
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.