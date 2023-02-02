Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Get Minto Apartment alerts:

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$37.84 million during the quarter.

Minto Apartment Stock Performance

Minto Apartment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.