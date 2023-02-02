Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 25,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 210,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $55.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sean F. Mcclain sold 60,000 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,164,087.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott E. Hill sold 104,147 shares of Montauk Renewables stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $1,252,888.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 620,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at $16,323,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at about $1,707,000. 12.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading

