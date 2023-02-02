Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $289.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MCO opened at $323.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $354.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $296.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

