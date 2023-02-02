Morgan Stanley Downgrades The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Underweight

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

