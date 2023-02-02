MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $549.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $539.00 to $549.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $557.60.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $554.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $564.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.15.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 46.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

