Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.
Murphy USA Stock Down 0.6 %
Murphy USA stock opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.94.
Murphy USA Company Profile
Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.
