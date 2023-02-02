Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $270.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

