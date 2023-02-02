Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 330 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,323.08).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 318 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 536 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £1,704.48 ($2,105.08).

On Wednesday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 282 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 604 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.28 ($2,103.59).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 678 ($8.37) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 406.64 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,350 ($16.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 547.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 705.12. The firm has a market cap of £386.65 million and a PE ratio of 2,118.75.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

