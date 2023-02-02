National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.