National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Read More
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.