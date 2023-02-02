National Bank Financial Comments on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$196.68 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.