National Bank Financial Comments on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:SRU)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst’s FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$196.68 million during the quarter.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Dividend Announcement
See Also
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.