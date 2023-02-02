National Bank Financial Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$65.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.37. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 82.87%. The firm had revenue of $96.19 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.