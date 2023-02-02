National Bank Financial Weighs in on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$37.96 and a 1-year high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:BEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$125.47 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

