National Bankshares Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$15.25 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.29.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$14.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.98. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

