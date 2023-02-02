National Bankshares Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$15.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$15.75 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.88.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.79 and a 12-month high of C$16.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

