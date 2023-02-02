National Bankshares Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$23.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$17.85 and a 52-week high of C$26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.58.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

