National Bankshares Downgrades Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Sector Perform

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.94.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$9.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.16. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerflex

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$392.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$375.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.3469232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Jerome Reinhart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,725.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Featured Stories

