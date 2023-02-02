National Bankshares Trims Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Target Price to C$7.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EXE opened at C$6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.92. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$6.47 and a 12 month high of C$8.00.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$308.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$312.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,800.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

