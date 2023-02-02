Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

