Needham & Company LLC Increases ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $12.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ACMR. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter. ACM Research had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.