New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,628 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.18% of New Mountain Finance worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

