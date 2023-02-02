Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

