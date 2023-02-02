Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,181 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,184,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $211.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.59.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock worth $8,521,300. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

