Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Insider Sells £3,150,000 in Stock

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) insider Tim Dyson sold 300,000 shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($12.97), for a total value of £3,150,000 ($3,890,329.75).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Stock Performance

NFC stock opened at GBX 1,036 ($12.79) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 956.09. Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 741 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,476 ($18.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.17. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -13.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Next Fifteen Communications Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($17.91) price objective for the company.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

