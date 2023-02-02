Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.25

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.73.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$10.80 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$726.47 million and a P/E ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.80.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

(Get Rating)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.