Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,705 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

