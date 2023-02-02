Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,105 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.53 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.