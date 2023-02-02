Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 384 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chemed worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $511.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.65 and its 200-day moving average is $486.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $528.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.09, for a total transaction of $980,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,736 shares of company stock worth $2,851,574. Insiders own 4.03% of the company's stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

