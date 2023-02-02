Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,300 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 808,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 36.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

