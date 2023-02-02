Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,535 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.93. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

