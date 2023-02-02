Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

KMI opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

