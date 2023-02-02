Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.