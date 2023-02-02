Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Toro worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,921,000 after acquiring an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Toro by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,041,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $150,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $112.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.71. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

