Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 410.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INCY shares. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Incyte Stock Up 0.5 %

Incyte stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

