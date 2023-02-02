Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 443 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,242,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,980,000 after acquiring an additional 75,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 9.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,570,000 after acquiring an additional 170,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 158,931 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.46. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $205.91.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

