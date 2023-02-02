Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,630 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Trimble by 2,428.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,040,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,069 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Trimble by 299.9% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,820,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,307 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 13,579.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Trimble by 91.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 402,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trimble by 492.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Trimble Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $884.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.