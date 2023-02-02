Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.40.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.