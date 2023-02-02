Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,279 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 74,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.51%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

