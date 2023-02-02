Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,063 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,766 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,660 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 932.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,076,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

