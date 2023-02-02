Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $2,370,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 2.7 %

Gartner stock opened at $347.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.38.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

